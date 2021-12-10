Phaahla: Weekly Gauteng COVID infections went up by 400% in 1st week of December

Preliminary data shows COVID-19 hospitalisations are less severe compared to the same time for previous infection waves.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said weekly COVID-19 infections in Gauteng surged by 400% in the first week of December.

Phaahla gave an update on government's coronavirus response and vaccination plan on Friday morning.

“The latest genomic sequencing by our genomic sequencing teams revealed that Omicron was the dominant variant among samples sequenced during November. Up to 70% of specimens showed Omicron.”

However, preliminary data shows COVID-19 hospitalisations are less severe compared to the same time for previous infection waves.

Fifty-seven countries globally have now reported COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Phaahla said the full extent of this variant's transmissibility was not known at this stage, but it appeared to be more transmissible when compared to the Delta coronavirus variant.

“Omicron is quickly displacing the Delta variant in Gauteng. The number of people testing positive has risen in Gauteng and this variant, Omicron, has also spread to all the provinces.”

He added that scientists were still conducting research to better understand the Omicron variant and how well it transmitted and whether it could escape immunity.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases' Dr Michelle Groome said in Gauteng, there was a slight increase in the number of people losing their lives to the virus: “The admission that we are seeing tend to be in the age groups with lower vaccine coverage, so we would be expecting we’ve got vaccine coverage particularly in our over 60s and that they would be largely prevented from severe disease including hospitalisation.”