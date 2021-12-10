Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for over 60s set to start from January

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has authorised boosters for people 18 years and older, to be administered six months after their second jab.

CAPE TOWN - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people 60 years and older are set to start from January.

A second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has also been approved for those aged between 12 and 17.

Health department officials said six months after the second Pfizer shot, people start losing immunity and so a third jab is necessary.

The department's Dr Nicholas Crisp has reiterated that Sahpra found these booster shots to be safe.

"From January, once the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee (V-Mac) has aligned with this approval, we will get the recommendation and plan the appropr

iate roll out of boosters at that time."

Crisp added the regulator was also assessing data on Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine boosters.

"Once we have that information, the V-Mac is on standby to make recommendations and we anticipate that we'll be ready for vaccination of boosters for J&J. If not next week, then probably the week after."

Saphra could give an update on its studies in this regard next week.

Health officials expect to cross the 27 million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country on Friday.

