NW man hit with 3 life terms and additional 279 years for long list of crimes

Twenty-eight-year-old Thabang Moloi was sentenced in the North West division of the High Court sitting in Klerksdorp on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West man has been sentenced to three life terms with another 279 years for various crimes including theft, kidnapping, rape and murder.

He began his reign of terror in 2016 and continued until he was arrested two years later.

Moloi, who already has four other convictions to his name, is currently serving a fifteen-year jail sentence in an unrelated matter and has a pending rape case in Potchefstroom.

The North West National Prosecuting Authority NPA's Henry Mamothame: "The court sentenced him to life imprisonment on one charge of murder and two of rape. The combined 279 years imprisonment is on offences relating to attempted murder, multiple robberies, multiple kidnappings, multiple housebreakings, theft, attempted escape from lawful custody and escape from lawful custody."