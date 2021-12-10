NCCC to meet next week to discuss lockdown regulations - Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that it was unclear whether the lockdown would be tightened.

CAPE TOWN - The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will be meeting next week to discuss lockdown regulations.

South Africa has registered another huge spike in daily COVID-19 cases, with more than 22,000 infections recorded on Thursday.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has expressed concern over a drop in the country's vaccination rate, particularly among people in the 18 to 35 age group.

The NCCC will take into account the prevalence of COVID-19 cases, its impact on healthcare facilities and the economy, as well as social behaviour.

"We are not in a position at this stage to say what kind of changes will be made to level 1 or whether there's a proposal to move to level 2, we're not in a position to say so," the minister said.

He said that scientific advisors continued to guide government's decisions.

"They will make recommendations based on what we are reporting. We will also depend on recommendations from our Ministerial Advisory Committee," Phaahla said.

It appears that the Omicron variant is more transmissible and it's already displaced Delta as the dominant variant in Gauteng.

