NCC: We have reasonable suspicion that Grandisync CC provided unsafe noodles

In a statement, the commission said while it was awaiting laboratory results, the investigation would help it understand the nature, causes and the extent of the risk posed by the noodles.

The National Consumer Commission on Thursday said it had reasonable suspicion that manufacturer Grandisync CC provided unsafe goods that posed potential risk to the public.

The commission has launched an investigation into the conduct of Grandisync CC.

The investigation follows the death of three children after they ate noodles in the Eastern Cape.

Acting national commissioner Thezi Mabuza said: “The commission has been working with other regulators, but at this point with the information before us, we have reasonable suspicion to believe that the supplier supplied unsafe goods that have a potential to pose harm to consumers and the public in general.”

She said should the investigation reveal that Grandisync contravened the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for a fine of 10% of their total annual turnover to be imposed or R1 million.