Kriegler lashes NPA, SAPS, says SA nowhere near realising ideals of Constitution

Former Justice Johann Kriegler said that the criminal justice system, which should be dealing with the scourge of corruption in South Africa, faced huge challenges.

Kriegler addressed the Defend our Democracy virtual event on the impact of corruption on human rights.

This is the anniversary of the adoption of the South African Constitution and the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Kriegler described the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a complete embarrassment, along with the police command structure.

"The SAPS' command structure is a spy versus spy farce. The NPA is a big embarrassment. We have recently seen reports of conflicts about strategy, conflicts about priorities...," Kriegler said.

He said that recent disclosures of internal struggles within the NPA showed a lack of interest in its desire to protect its own independence.

Kriegler also warned that the country was nowhere near realising the ideal democracy envisaged by the Constitution.

He said that South Africa's performance on the human rights and anti-corruption fronts had been dismal.

"If you take a look at the recent World Justice Programme rankings, we do very, very badly in the democracy stakes and more particularly, we do very badly in relation to our battle against corruption and we know that corruption and the destruction of human rights are synonymous," Kriegler said.