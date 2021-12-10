Khayelitsha men's group takes stand against GBV, says it is getting worse Khayelitsha Men 4 Change said that it was evident that crimes against women and girls were rising, not only in the township but across the country. Khayelitsha

Gender-based violence

16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence

Men 4 Change CAPE TOWN - A group of Khayelitsha men are taking a stand against gender-based violence. Members of the Men 4 Change organisation marched to the Lingelethu West Police Station on Friday and handed over a memorandum of demands. Khayelitsha Men 4 Change said that it was evident that crimes against women and girls were rising, not only in the township but across the country. #GBV The organisation says its time men make their voices heard in the fight against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. LI pic.twitter.com/EE7sN4D8xo EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2021

The organisation's list of demands to police included a plea to install CCTV cameras in the community and to repair existing ones that did not work.

The group's Thulani Peter said that they were also calling for an improved witness protection programme to safeguard witnesses who came forward to share information about crime.

"We've stood up as a group of men against gender-based violence because we've seen that gender-based violence is growing and growing. It is getting worse and worse," Peter said.

Friday's march comes as the country marks the end of the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign.