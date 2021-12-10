Khayelitsha animal clinic has hands full dealing with spike in abandoned dogs

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is an NPO veterinary clinic and not specifically a shelter.

CAPE TOWN - An animal clinic in Khayelitsha in Cape Town said that abandoned dogs had been pouring through its doors in the lead up to the festive season.

The organisation's Marcell du Plessis said that they had a very small shelter programme.

"Our shelter can accommodate about 12 animals at a time and there are easily about 30 animals at the moment, including animals that are in foster homes," Du Plessis said.

She said that between November to February many residents in the township left the Western Cape without having solutions for their pets and these were the animals left abandoned at the clinic.

She said this placed extreme pressure on staff and resources.

"We continue to get more and more and so we have to reach the point where we're turning people away or directing them to other welfare organisations, which is of course something we don't want to do," she said.