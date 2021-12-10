Izinduna, amakhosi urged to work together amid killings in KZN

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said accusations between traditional leaders on the killings would not solve outstanding issues.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has urged traditional leaders – namely the amakhosi and izinduna - not to accuse each other of being responsible for the killing of traditional leaders in that province.

Hlomuka held a meeting with both parties of traditional leaders at the old KZN legislature building in Ulundi on Thursday.

He said leaders should instead work on finding solutions to their differences.

Hlomuka said accusations between traditional leaders on the killings would not solve outstanding issues.

“They must not accuse each other but they must work together to ensure that we deal with the challenges faced by amakhosi and izindona.”

The MEC said various circumstances needed to be taken into account.

“There are a number of factors, we can’t come to a determination until we get the detailed report from the police in terms of their investigation.”

At the same time, three suspects linked to the killing of 24-year-old Inkosi Mzomuhle Zondi have been arrested and will appear in court on Friday.