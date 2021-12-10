Gqeberha police urge public to report sightings of stolen aluminium diesel tanks

Police in Gqeberha have urged residents to be on the lookout for aluminium diesel tanks that were stolen in a hijacking on Thursday.

It's alleged that a truck was hijacked by a group of about 10 armed suspects in Markman.

Authorities said that as the truck was turning onto the Addo Road off ramp in the direction of the Markman industrial area, three cars blocked the road in front of it and held the driver and passenger at gunpoint.



The driver was believed to have then been forced to drive to Ikamvelihle, whereafter he and his passenger were moved into another vehicle and driven away, leaving the truck behind.

The truck was later found abandoned in Old Uitenhage Road.

Police said the cargo of 16 pallets of aluminium diesel tanks was stolen.