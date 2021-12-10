Diepkloof residents promise more protests unless Eskom reconnects electricity Residents of Diepkloof Zone 3 in Soweto have taken to the streets after giving Eskom an ultimatum to reconnect their electricity or face further protests. Eskom

Diepkloof Zone 3 JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Diepkloof Zone 3 in Soweto have taken to the streets after giving Eskom an ultimatum to reconnect their electricity or face further protests. It was disconnected due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors. The community, which has been without power for several weeks, resorted to barricading roads with burning tyres and rubble, accusing the City of Johannesburg and Eskom of ignoring their pleas. ALERT



Immink Dr & Marthinus Smuts Dr intersection in Diepkloof Zone 3 is barricaded with burning tyres & rocks due to protests. Soweto Highway remains closed off to traffic btw Eben Cuyler & Immink. Motorists are advised to avoid & to use alternative routes.#JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/4JEM1htLQI Joburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) December 10, 2021

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has equated the non-payment for electricity service to theft, but residents said that they simply could not afford the R6,000 reconnection fee.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that she was the breadwinner in her family and that the power situation threatened her income.

"Without access to electricity, I need to drive around looking for a place to work, which is costly because I don't have a place where I can be permanently until the electricity is back. I can't stay away because it would mean no work, no pay," she said.

She said that, like many others in the area, she could not to raise the R6,000 that Eskom was demanding.

"People are stuck due to COVID, so where must they get the R6,000?" she asked.

A growing number of protesting residents are marching along major routes in the area, blocking traffic in all directions.