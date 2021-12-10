COVID: 22,391 new cases and 22 more deaths in SA

There have also been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,060.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to see a sharp increase with South Africa recording 22,391 new cases in the past 24-hour period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday said the proportion of positive new cases was 29.8%, which was higher than the day before at 26.8%.

The NICD said the majority of new cases were from Gauteng at 53% followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 12% and the Western Cape with 10%.

There has also been an increase of 453 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

On the vaccine front, over 133,000 vaccines were administered in that reporting period.

Acting health Director General Nicholas Crisp is encouraging people to get vaccinated as the rollout is at a slow pace.

“It’s far too slow, it’s very hard to understand why there’s so much resistance and hesitancy. It’s very clear to us that vaccines do prevent severe illness, even with Omicron to some extent.”

Gauteng is still leading with the most people vaccinated in the country.