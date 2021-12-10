Concerns raised that SAPS officers may be evicted from housing over rent hikes

Housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi said that officers had been requested to vacate by 31 December or be subjected to an exorbitant rental increase of 1,177%.

CAPE TOWN - There's concern that police officers may be evicted from SAPS housing or safehouses in Cape Town, due to excessive rent increases.

Housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi said that officers had been requested to vacate by 31 December or be subjected to an exorbitant rental increase of 1,177%.

Ndifuna Ukwazi said that the affected police officers were moved to housing units as a result of targeted attacks or threats to their lives.

The group's Luyanda Mtamzeli said that the rental increases were recommended by the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure that owns the properties in and around the inner city.

"Some of them are currently paying R900 to go into those safe houses. After December, they will be paying more than R11,500 to stay there," Mtamzeli said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described Minister Patricia de Lille as "the minister who stole Christmas", adding that it seemed that this year that the Grinch could step aside as the minister takes "grinchness" to a whole new level.

The party's Samantha Graham-Maré said that the officers in these houses were not mere tenants but SAPS members moved there to protect them and their families.

"Nearly 50 families are facing a Christmas shrouded by the fear of either being forced into unsafe environments or financial distress after 31 December. Government has to start serving its clients better," Graham-Maré said.