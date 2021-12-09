‘We can’t respond to pressure’: Batohi defends her performance as NPA head

Members of the Parliament took NDPP Shamila Batohi to task for the lack of progress in prosecutions since she took over running the NPA. These include apartheid-era atrocities.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has defended her performance after members of Parliament questioned the lack of progress in many court cases.

Batohi also said there was no crisis at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) following the resignation of its Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje.

The NDPP appeared before Parliament’s justice committee on Wednesday.

- ALSO READ: 'We need to see prosecutions' - MPs losing patience with NPA's Batohi

Members of the Parliament took Batohi to task for the lack of progress in prosecutions since she took over running the NPA. These include apartheid-era atrocities.

But Batohi insists progress has been made, albeit slowly.

She's called for patience: “We cannot respond to pressure; we’ve got to act with a sense of urgency - which is what we’re doing - but we cannot respond to pressure because that is when we make mistakes, and we cannot afford to make mistakes in the current climate.”

Batohi said Cronje’s resignation was not a sign that the NPA was in crisis.

“This is not a sign of any collapse or crisis in the NPA. As I said, it’s healthy when leaders take an organisation to a certain point and then leave it for a new leader with a fresh energy to pick up from where we are.”