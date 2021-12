WATCH LIVE: Minister Gungubele's briefing on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.

Cabinet met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday where it's understood unemployment and COVID-19 were top of the agenda.