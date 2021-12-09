The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On ewn.co.za this morning, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has defended her performance after members of Parliament questioned the lack of progress in many court cases. Batohi also said there was no crisis at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) following the resignation of its Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje. The NDPP appeared before Parliament’s justice committee on Wednesday.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Zuma has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s judgment dismissing an application brought by wine body, Vinpro, to challenge the constitutionality and lawfulness of the nationwide liquor bans imposed by government. The body represents close to 2,600 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders. It brought the matter to court in August.

The Department of Social Development has reported a decrease in life expectancy for South Africans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department was presenting at a BRICS webinar focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on the population and development. South Africa has surpassed the 90,000 mark in terms of fatalities from the virus.

The IFP has changed mayors in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality. This comes after Dr Nkonzoyakhe Dando - who was elected mayor in the council on 23 November - resigned on Wednesday. Party constituency head in uMhlathuze, Xolani Ngwezi, has now taken over the mayoral position.

The EU will propose a set of criteria on Thursday to determine whether a gig worker in Europe using platforms like Uber, Bolt or Deliveroo should be considered an employee. The proposal by the EU executive is an effort to sort out once and for all the employment status of millions of drivers and delivery people that the major platforms insist are self-employed. The debate has clogged up courts across Europe for almost a decade, with judges handing out more than a hundred decisions across the bloc's 27 member states, with hundreds more still pending.

Fighting between armed groups aligned with government and opposition forces in South Sudan this year subjected civilians to "unimaginable violence" that could amount to war crimes, Amnesty International said Thursday. The rights watchdog documented fighters on all sides indiscriminately murdering and mutilating civilians and razing entire villages during an upsurge in fighting between June and October in the Western Equatoria region. The clashes around Tambura county split along ethnic lines after politicians stirred local grievances and encouraged young people to take up arms, Amnesty said in a new report.

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who had already changed his military leadership over the security crisis, accepted Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire's resignation, according to a presidential decree. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law.