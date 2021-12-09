Slain Babita Deokaran, 3 other whistleblowers honoured for bravery

Slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran is among those honoured by the non-profit organisation Blueprint for Free Speech on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Four South African corruption whistleblowers have been recognised internationally for their bravery.

Slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran is among those honoured by non-profit organisation, Blueprint for Free Speech, on Wednesday night.

Thabiso Zulu's efforts in blowing the lid off corruption at a KwaZulu-Natal uMzimkhulu Municipality have also been recognised.

Francois Van Der Westhuizen and Pieter Snyders were honoured for exposing corruption at British American Tobacco.

Blueprint for Free Speech executive director Suelette Dreyfus said: “Babita’s murder raises questions on why she was not afforded police protection. We hope this award recognising Babita’s bravery will shine the light on her case.”

Meanwhile, government employese are marking International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday under the theme "honest public servants, we will not engage in any corrupt activities."

A picket was held in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.