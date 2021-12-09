Section 27, Corruption Watch, TAC looking forward to Hlongwa's day in court

Hlongwa and his co-accused are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in April next year, after they were released on bail, where they face charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Section 27, Corruption Watch, and the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) said they looked forward to seeing Brian Hlongwa answering to allegations of his involvement in widespread corruption under his watch as Gauteng Health MEC between 2006 and 2009.

Hlongwa and his co-accused are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in April next year after they were released on bail, where they face charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

In 2018, the civic organisations made public the SIU report following an investigation into damning claims against Hlongwa and his associates.

Section 27's Boitumelo Masipa explains: "Section 27, TAC, and Corruption Watch made the report public after President Cyril Ramaphosa provided it to the organisations a year after it was completed and eight years after the presidential proclamation signed by President Jacob Zuma authorising the investigation."