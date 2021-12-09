Robbie Shakespeare, of Sly and Robbie reggae duo, dies at 68

According to Jamaican newspaper 'The Gleaner', Shakespeare died in Florida, where he had been hospitalised for kidney problems.

NEW YORK - Jamaican bass guitarist Robbie Shakespeare, who formed reggae duo Sly and Robbie with drummer Sly Dunbar, has died at the age of 68, the Jamaican minister of culture has announced.

"I am in shock and sorrow after just receiving the news that my friend and brother, the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare has died," Olivia Grange said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Sly and Robbie have been among Jamaica's greatest musicians."

According to Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner, Shakespeare died in Florida, where he had been hospitalised for kidney problems.

Born September 27, 1953 in Kingston, the Grammy award-winning bassist started playing with Aston Barrett, one of the future members of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

In 1973 he met Dunbar and they later founded one of the most famous duos in reggae music, going on to become successful producers.

The pair collaborated with Jamaican reggae greats like Black Uhuru, the co-founder of the Wailers Peter Tosh, Gregory Isaacs, U-Roy, who died in February, and Lee "Scratch" Perry, who died in August.



By the start of the 80s, Sly and Robbie went international, playing with artists including Grace Jones, Bob Dylan, Madonna and the Rolling Stones.

In 1984, Black Uhuru's album "Anthem," which Shakespeare produced, won the first Grammy award for reggae music.

Sly and Robbie also triumphed at the Grammys with their 1998 album "Friends."

Last year, Rolling Stones magazine ranked him 17th on the list of best bassists in history.

"This fantastic team took bass playing and drumming to the highest level as they made music for themselves as a group, and for many other artists locally and internationally," Grange said.

"Robbie's loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad."