Ramaphosa to receive state capture commission's final report on 1 January

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the commission's report was expected to make extensive recommendations.

CAPE TOWN - The state capture commission's final report will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on New Year's Day and will be made public.

That's been confirmed by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, who on Thursday briefed on the outcomes of Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday.

"The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state, is scheduled to submit its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, 1 January 2022 – watch this space," Minister Gungubele said

He said that the commission's report was expected to make extensive recommendations.

"Cabinet anticipates that in addition to exposing the perpetrators of corruption, this report will also provide us with proposals to strengthen our system to prevent corruption," Gungubele said.