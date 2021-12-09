R4.1 million dagga bust: Accused dealer wants bail

Ambweme Killas made his first appearance in the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court where the matter was remanded until 14 December for bail information.

CAPE TOWN - An accused drug dealer arrested during a R4.1 million dagga bust in the Durbanville area wants to apply for bail.

He was apprehended at the start of the week.

Killas was taken into custody during an operation by the Hawks. Officers reacted to a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle that was regularly spotted at a storage facility in Durbanville.

This week, they put a plan in motion and pulled over the 44-year-old's vehicle. In it, officers found compressed dagga weighing 20kg.

Officers then searched the storage facility he was seen at and to their surprise was another facility inside the unit.

There they found dagga, tik, and an undisclosed amount of money.