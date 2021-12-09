Police investigating alleged mob justice killing in Khayelitsha

A man was killed in Site B, Khayelitsha, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an alleged mob justice killing in Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: "The circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown male at around 1pm in Khayelitsha is under investigation. A case docket was opened for investigation. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

He had reportedly been accused of stealing a sound system and a car battery.