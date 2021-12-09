Over 70% of South Africans believe GBV increased in the past year - survey

A survey has found that 73% of South Africans believe gender-based violence increased somewhat or a lot over the past year.

CAPE TOWN - The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation said that according to the latest Afrobarometer survey most South Africans believed that gender-based violence was worsening in South Africa.

Researchers interviewed 1,600 adult South Africans in May and June.

Citizens have pointed to alcohol, drug abuse, and unemployment as primary contributing factors to the increasing levels of attacks on women and girls.

More than seven in 10 people believe that domestic violence is a criminal matter requiring the involvement of law enforcement agencies while just 26% see it as a private matter to be handled within a family.

Survey findings show that women are more likely than men to report not feeling safe while walking in a neighbourhood or being at home.

These findings come days after the sentencing of a man for the murder of his girlfriend, Fort Hare Univeristy student Nosicelo Mtebeni, one of the most gruesome gender-based violence cases to have rocked the nation in recent years.