Oudtshoorn municipality counting cost of flood, hail storm damage

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality's disaster management unit is counting the costs of damage caused by recent flooding.

The municipality, however, said that it was not in the position to confirm the extent of financial loss of this weekend's damages.

The municipality's spokesperson Ntobeko Manqgwengqwe: "The floods and hail storm caused devastation in various communities of the greater Oudtshoorn, severely damaging 81 houses and ripping off 24 trees. The municipality received a total of 188 complaints regarding power outages and our electricity department is still in the process of attending to those complaints."

A relief funding request of approximately R750 million has been forwarded for George Municipality to the Garden Route District Municipality following damage caused by severe flooding last month.

The heavy rain and floods damaged roads and water infrastructure and caused the temporary closure of several clinics, schools and businesses.

The municipality's Debra Sauer: "This does not only include direct relief of flood damage, remedial works but also a request to alleviate circumstances in vulnerable areas to prevent future damage due to disaster and exceptional events."