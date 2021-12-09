NCC investigating supplier Grandisync CC over EC noodle deaths

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said that it had reasonable suspicion to believe that Grandisync had supplied unsafe goods of goods that were potentially a risk to the public.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles following the deaths of three children in the Eastern Cape after they allegedly ate the noodles.

In a statement on Thursday, the NCC confirmed that it was investigating the conduct of the Uitenhage-based Grandisync CC. The NCC said that it had reasonable suspicion to believe that Grandisync had supplied unsafe goods of goods that were potentially a risk to the public.

The commission said that its suspicions were based on information provided to it by other regulators and the supplier.

The NCC's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that while the commission was waiting on laboratory results, its investigation would help the commission "understand the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk to the public".

"Consumer safety is at the heart of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Should our investigation reveal that indeed Grandisnyc CC contravened the provisions of the Act, we will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for the imposition of an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1,000,000; whichever is the greater," Mabuza said in the statement.

"As regulators in the food safety environment, we will get to the bottom of this matter to ensure that those liable are held accountable. We urge consumers to practice good food hygiene. Suppliers are obligated to protect consumers; where there are potential hazards, suppliers are required to inform the relevant regulators and consumers," Mabuza added.