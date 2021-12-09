Mediclinic SA: 25% of jabbed COVID patients hospitalised not of concern

The private health group said due to the overall number of adults vaccinated, it showed that the current vaccines gave some protection from the Omicron variant.

JOHANNESBURG - Mediclinic South Africa on Thursday said although 25% of its COVID-19 patients currently admitted in hospital are vaccinated against the virus, this percentage was not of concern.

For now, it appears the majority of those who are infected only show mild symptoms, but scientists are still studying the data.

Chief clinical officer at Medicliniic Gerrit de Villiers said: “Most of the cases at the moment have a coincidental finding of COVID whereas in the past, patients were admitted specifically for COVID-19, so we now have a slightly different picture than before.”