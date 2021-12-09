McKenzie: Justice delayed in child images on dark web case is justice denied

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity, made her fifth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel ward councillor on Thursday said continuous delays in a case against a mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web was concerning.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity, made her fifth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The NPA said the matter had been postponed to 20 December.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said ongoing delays in the case sent a bad message to other perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“What message does this send to other perpetrators of gender-based violence? That it is okay and that your case will go on for months and months without any conclusion while your victim suffers. Justice delayed confirms justice denied.”

The Bonteheuwel mother was arrested in July after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

She was then traced via geotagging by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer.

The woman remains in custody.