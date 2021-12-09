Mapisa-Nqakula shields Mabuza after MPs quiz him about Russia trip

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shielded Deputy President David Mabuza from answering questions about his trip to Russia to receive specialist medical treatment.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has come to the defence of Deputy President David Mabuza in the National Assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula shielded Mabuza from answering questions about his trip to Russia to receive specialist medical treatment.

MPs also quizzed Mabuza about whether the state footed the bill for his lengthy visit to the Russian Federation.

Mabuza was back before MPs on Thursday afternoon and the first question he faced was from Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who asked him whether he was a victim of poisoning.

"But deputy president, when you were gone, there was a lot of rumour mongering going around and as you know, perception in politics is everything and we were being told that you had been specifically poisoned by members within your own ranks," Mazzone said.

But Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula was quick to call Mazzone out of order.

"Your question was whether the deputy president met anyone in Russia other than his medical treatment. Now you are going on and on about poisoning which has nothing to do with that and I really want to say to you that you are out of order," Nqakula said to Mazzone.

Mabuza did, however, assure MPs that he footed the bill for the visit to Russia in July.

"I've covered the costs of my treatment, the travelling 100%," Mabuza said.