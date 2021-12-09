Mantashe: SA deserves to capitalise on its natural resources

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe briefed the media on what he called the unrelenting attacks on oil and gas development in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said that South Africa deserved the opportunity to capitalise on its natural resources without objection.

He briefed the media on what he calls the unrelenting attacks on oil and gas development in South Africa.

This is on the back of the Makhanda High Court dismissing an urgent application to stop petroleum giant Shell from conducting a seismic survey in the region.

ALSO READ:

• Court dismisses application to halt Shell's controversial seismic survey

• Legal battle against Shell’s seismic survey is far from over

• Environmental groups ‘won’t back down’ after Shell ruling

Mantashe said that the exploitation of these resources had been carried out for decades in other economies which were thriving today.

"I cannot help but ask myself are these objections meant to ensure the status quo remains in Africa in general and South Africa in particular - that is energy poverty, high unemployment, high debt to GDP ratio in economies that are not growing and in some cases jobless economies," Mantashe said.