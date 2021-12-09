Mabuza: Eskom's leadership the best currently available in SA

Deputy President David Mabuza has again been forced to come to the defence of Eskom's leadership by members of the National Assembly, who questioned the state of the SOE.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has again faced questions on Eskom, saying that the entity had the best leadership available in the country.

He said that he was confident that the current leadership under CEO Andre de Ruyter could turn the company around.

Mabuza was facing questions in the National Assembly about the state’s decision to no longer bail out state-owned enterprises.

Mabuza said that De Ruyter and the Eskom board were the best there was to offer.

"With due respect to all those that are criticising the leadership of Eskom, that this is the best leadership we can have that can currently transform and turn around Eskom. I am happy with the way they are transforming the organisation. I am happy with the cost-saving measures that are under way in Eskom and I'm happy with the amount of savings they have made," Mabuza told MPs.

Mabuza stated that the commitment to bail out Eskom that was made by Treasury in 2020 still stood and would be valid for the next four years.

But he said that Eskom leadership would still have to work hard to be self-reliant and for the company to make a profit.