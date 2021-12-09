KZN police arrest 3 suspects for murder of Nkandla traditional leader

The arrests were made by a provincial investigative team.

ULUNDI - KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three suspects linked to the killing of 23-year-old Inkosi Mzomuhle Zondi, who was shot dead at his Nkandla homestead last month.

The arrests were made by a provincial investigative team.

The province has seen numerous killings of traditional leaders.

Between March 2019 and November 2021, around 28 traditional leaders have been assassinated.

Police arrested two women and a man in connection with the murder of Zondi from Mphotholo in Nkandla.

Spokesperson Jay Naicker: "The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commission Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has hailed the arrests of three suspects for the murder of Inkosi Zondi at Nkandla."

Naicker said that the suspects were found with a pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition.

At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance Sipho Hlomuka is currently holding a meeting with traditional leaders looking into the killings.

The suspects will appear in the Nkandla Magistrates Court on Friday.