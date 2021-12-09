Khawe: Gauteng ANC won’t rush to hold regional, provincial conferences

Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe told Eyewitness News the provincial executive committee, which met over the weekend, felt that pushing ahead with elective conferences in Gauteng would merely serve to rubber stamp factional battles within the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Thursday said it would not be rushing to hold its regional and provincial conferences in the new year but instead wanted to create a better political environment first.

Several branches, regions and provinces in the ANC are due for a fresh mandate as the party readies itself for the 2022 national elective conference, which will elect new leaders to take the organisation forward.

The ANC in Gauteng is still combing through disputes that emerged during the 2021 local government elections.

These clashes can be felt throughout the ANC structures where some want to punish their own comrades over past squabbles.

Khawe said it was with this in mind that the PEC felt it would be impossible to elect leaders at the beginning of the new year.

“It becomes a platform for internal squabbles that will result in the emergence of people we don’t know as leaders of the organisation.”

He’s emphasised the need for political work to be done in the province along with some focus on the future as the 2024 general elections are not too far away.

The ANC won control of Gauteng by a narrow margin at the last national polls.

Khawe said the PEC also wanted the province’s top five to seek an audience with the officials of the ANC to discuss how the party at national level impacted on the province’s performance.

“There are difficult issues in Gauteng that are handled by national because Gauteng people can punish you for national issues.”

E-tolls and electricity challenges have been some of the frustrations that voters have cited as issues when deciding whether or not to support the ANC.