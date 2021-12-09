IFP appoints new mayor in uMhlathuze after Nkonzoyakhe Dando resigns

Party constituency head in uMhlathuze Xolani Ngwezi has now taken over the mayoral position.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has changed mayors in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality.



This comes after Dr Nkonzoyakhe Dando, who was elected mayor in the council on 23 November, resigned on Wednesday.

The party won uMhlathuze from the African National Congress (ANC) last month through a coalition with other parties.

Dando has left office as mayor following his resignation on Wednesday. Ngwezi, who is now taking over, was not on the PR list at the time.

The party's national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “Honourable Xolani Ngwezi was approved as a mayor as his name was not on the PR list and because the IEC’s rules do not allow for changes during the period of constituting municipal councils. Councillor Nkonzoyakhe Donda was approved as caretaker mayor.”

The party said Dando was informed of this decision before he was elected mayor.

The IFP has welcomed the appointment of Ngwezi to the post, saying he was no stranger to local government.

The party is set to host a local government political leadership workshop on Thursday.