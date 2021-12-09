Health Dept: MAC were cautious about approving second vaccine dose for U18s

Acting Director-General for the Health Department, Nicholas Crisp, said that Sahpra approved the second dose to under 18s about six weeks ago but the Ministerial Advisory Committee took a cautious approach and waited until there was more data available.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said that children aged 12 to 17-years-old were now able to receive a second Pfizer dose.

The department opened the electronic vaccination data system for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for teenagers earlier on Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccinations officially opened to teenagers in October.

Acting Director-General for the Health Department, Nicholas Crisp, said that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the second dose to under 18s about six weeks ago but the Ministerial Advisory Committee took a cautious approach and waited until there was more data available.

"They decide to wait until there was more evidence around the allegations or reports around myocarditis in boys after the second dose and they wanted to collect more information before they gave the minister an advisory on whether to proceed with the second dose," Crisp said.

He said that the committee had looked at a wide range of evidence and recommended to the minister that they could proceed with the second dose.

They can go for a second dose of the vaccine once 42 days have passed since the first jab.

"Though if somebody calculates that they've had 42 days, which is their interval that is programmed into the system, they can just arrive for their second dose and be vaccinated," Crisp said.

The department said that SMSes would also be sent to those who qualified for their second jab.