Germany provides clarity on restrictions for travel to and from SA

German national carrier Lufthansa is continuing to fly to this country.

JOHANNESBURG - Germany has provided clarity on flights to South Africa.

German tourists may travel to South Africa and continue to do so and South Africans may travel to Germany if they are fully vaccinated and are travelling for specific reasons.

When entering Germany, travellers are subject to quarantine regulations.