Gauteng health dept: 220 new ambulances will ensure we improve service delivery

Two-hundred-and-twenty ambulances have been added to Gauteng's Emergency Medical Services to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Wednesday said the newly acquired ambulance fleet would ensure that districts were better equipped.

Two-hundred-and-twenty ambulances have been added to Gauteng's Emergency Medical Services to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said there had been over 160 new recruits added to the province's EMS, who will be spread across the busiest districts, which are Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

Gauteng EMS receive an average of over 47,000 calls in November and December respectively.

The majority of the cases during this period are for road crashes, assaults and gun-related attacks.

The department's Kwara Kekana said: “The new EMS fleet will ensure that districts are better resourced as part of our efforts to improve our service delivery, increase operational efficiencies and creating a seamless medical service in Gauteng.”