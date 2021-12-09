Health & education gain as Gauteng budget increases by R7 billion

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko's adjustment means that the budget increases from the R142.5 billion tabled in March to R149.5 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7 billion.

The MEC tabled her Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Thursday.

In the adjusted budget, health and education remain the biggest gainers, being allocated R3 million more each.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said this would go towards the COVID-19 response and the basic education youth employment initiative.

"R5.4 million towards the health human resource response plan to COVID-19 and R1.2 billion for the presidential youth employment initiative funding towards the basic education youth employment initiative. Health staff and assistant nurses will get R74.6 million and social development social workers will be receiving R43.7 million," MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She said that R378 million would be reallocated for personal protective equipment in the Education Department.

The budget for the Roads and Transport Department was cut the most, losing over R112,000.