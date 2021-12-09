Be safe: First SA health worker to receive COVID jab gets her booster shot

Sister Zoliwa Gidi-Dyosi rolled up her sleeve at Khayelitsha District Hospital in February, as part of the Sisonke Vaccination Programme, to get her shot.

CAPE TOWN - The first healthcare worker to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in South Africa has urged other employees in the sector to get their booster shots.

Sister Zoliwa Gidi-Dyosi rolled up her sleeve at Khayelitsha District Hospital in February, as part of the Sisonke Vaccination Programme, to get her shot.

Sisonke study researchers are concerned over the slow pace at which health workers are coming forward for their J&J booster shots.

Gidi-Dyosi has been a nurse for 13 years.

She said having taken the first vaccine dose and recently receiving her booster shot made her feel safer, especially in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.