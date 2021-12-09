Dlodlo commends whistleblowers: ‘I regard you as heroes’

Dlodlo was speaking at a virtual event commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has lauded whistleblowers and called on society to continue reporting corruption in the public sector.

The minister said given the dangers they faced when outing corruption, whistleblowers were heroes.

“For public service employees blowing the whistle on corruption, I want to unequivocally say that I support you and I regard you as heroes.”

She's called on citizens to use the available channels to report corruption, adding that the fight against graft cannot be won by government alone.

“The fight against corruption, therefore depends on citizen awareness, support and participation. Citizens are the drivers of accountability, reform and change.”