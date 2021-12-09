Dlamini-Zuma welcomes court ruling on Vinpro's liquor ban challenge

One of the three points argued is that provinces, not the national government, should decide whether or not to impose liquor restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s judgment dismissing an application brought by wine body, Vinpro, to challenge the constitutionality and lawfulness of the nationwide liquor bans imposed by government. The matter was heard in August.

The body represents close to 2,600 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders.

The body notes that the industry lost more than R10 billion in sales revenue in the various bans.

Vinpro's Rico Basson said: “Vinpro is extremely disappointed by the Western Cape High Court’s ruling. The court refused Vinpro’s application to introduce new evidence, found the application has moved as the applications have changed, dismissed the structure of our government argument and determined that each party should be liable for their own legal costs.”

But the minister, representing the national government, argued that the regulations were not aimed at addressing the impact of alcohol on society in general but were rather aimed at capacitating the health system during trying times.

This was because South Africa has a much higher burden of alcohol-related trauma cases than experienced in many other countries.

Vinpro said it was currently considering whether to apply for leave to appeal the judgment.