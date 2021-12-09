Dis-Chem on implementing mandatory jab policy: It’s about work safety

Dis-Chem employees have been informed they have until February next year to get two doses of the Pfizer jab or single Johnson and Johnson shot.

JOHANNESBURG - With no decision taken by government yet on whether COVID-19 vaccines should be made mandatory, Dis-Chem Pharmacies on Thursday said it was only right to have its own policy in place.

Dis-Chem employees have been informed they have until February next year to get two doses of the Pfizer jab or single Johnson and Johnson shot.

While respecting the decision of staff who don't want to get vaccinated, Dis-Chem said workers would have to present a negative test every week at their own expense before reporting to work.

Managing director and founder of Dis-Chem Foundation Lynette Saltzman said: “I think it is irresponsible for us as a company that we are and the ethos that we have to allow people to go unvaccinated. We do understand there are some people who, for their own reasons, do not want to be vaccinated and we respect that. We are giving them an option to have weekly check up and making sure they are safe when they enter the workplace.”

Earlier this week, the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) recommended that vaccine mandates should be implemented in the workplace.

Nedlac also recommended that some venues be only accessible to vaccinated persons.