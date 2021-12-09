Dept welcomes ruling on govt dropping support for Miss SA at Israel pageant

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane is scheduled to participate in the global pageant in Eliat on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has welcomed judgment in a case relating to government's decision to withdraw support for Miss SA's participation in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

The Gauteng High Court on Wednesday dismissed an application by NPO Citizens for Integrity.

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane is scheduled to participate in the global pageant in Eliat on Sunday.

Ministerial spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu: "We can confirm that the matter has been struck from the roll. The honourable judge accepted that the stance of government on the non-support of Israel is purely based on government policy as the underlying matter for the issuing of the statement."

She said that the department welcomed the judgment and agreed with the judge's views.

"Minister Nathi Mthethwa has said that our position is rooted in the responsibility to encourage a culture of moral stewardship amongst all who carry the South African name."