Children's Amendment Bill: NGOs call for shorter adoption process

The bill seeks to address several issues, including closing gaps in the child protection system, improving foster care services, resolving the parental responsibilities of unmarried fathers, as well as delivering services to children born to foreign parents and unaccompanied migrant children.

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings on the Children's Amendment Bill have heard a request for shorter time frames on adoption processes.

This view was expressed in the Cederberg town of Clanwilliam this week.

The bill seeks to address several issues, including closing gaps in the child protection system, improving foster care services, resolving the parental responsibilities of unmarried fathers, as well as delivering services to children born to foreign parents and unaccompanied migrant children.

Parliament's Social Development Committee said that Clanwilliam's NGOs offering adoption services had raised concerns about administrative delays at the Department of Social Development, Department of Home Affairs, and Department of Justice.

They've also complained about children's courts that unnecessarily prolonged adoption processes, sometimes for many years.

Social Development was criticised for taking too long to issue letters of recommendation for adoption, which must be submitted to the children's court to issue an adoption order.

It was recommended that the bill sets specific timeframes for the issuing of these letters.

Organisations also complained that Home Affairs took too long to register adoptions and to change the adopted child's surname.

The committee said that participants discussed the implications of these delays on children's lives, explaining that some adoptions took so long that it impacted the development of the child until they reach an age where they were no longer adoptable.