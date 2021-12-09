Bail bid for 6 men accused of murdering Babita Doerkan back in court

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla are charged with murder and attempted murder among other charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application hearing of six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran is back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.



Their previous bail application bid last month was postponed.

Deokaran who was a senior official at the Gauteng Department of Health blew the lid on a PPE scandal.

She was shot and killed outside her home in August after dropping her child off at school in what was believed to have been a hit.