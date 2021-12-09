Babita Deokaran murder: Bail bid postponed as court probes suspect's nationality

The group of six suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where they were remanded in custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Bail judgment in the case of six men accused of the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed.

Deokaran, who was the acting chief financial officer at the Gauteng Health Department, was murdered in August after she spoke out about a multi-million rand PPE scandal.

The bail hearing was adjourned on Thursday to give the court time to study an affidavit of one of the suspects regarding his nationality.

Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni: "Your remand date is the 20th of December for judgment, set down for 11.30am. All six in custody, no bail fixed for all of you."