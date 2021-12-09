Atlantis man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend to remain behind bars

Qwen Steenberg appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Charne Viljoen seven months ago.

CAPE TOWN - As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence draws to a close this week, a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars.

Qwen Steenberg appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Charne Viljoen seven months ago.

Steenberg is charged with intimidation, attempted murder and murder.

He has been in custody since May when his ex-girlfriend Viljoen was stabbed multiple times in Saxon Sea.

Her death has sparked anger within the Atlantis community with many residents gathering outside court demanding justice.

At a previous court appearance, Steenberg abandoned bail but it appears he now wants to go ahead with the application.

The matter resumes on 18 January 2022.