Alexandra gets a new GBV support centre

JOHANNESBURG – With the country currently observing 16 Days of Activism against women and child abuse, the scourge of gender-based violence is a constant reminder that the country is dealing with a second pandemic beside COVID-19.

In an effort to help victims of this second pandemic, the South Africa Breweries (SAB) opened of a new GBV support centre in Alexandra on Wednesday as part of the #NoExcuse initiative by Carling Black Label.

The centre will provide women with counselling through Lifeline, a non-profit organisation dedicated to connecting with people, giving them the tools they need to better handle stress and improve their emotional health.



While not leaving men behind and with the help of the non-profit organisation Father a Nation (FAN), the centre will provide mentorship for men seeking help to become the better, and kinder men.

Vice-president of corporate affairs at SAB, Zoleka Lisa, said: “For SAB, this centre is an important step towards supporting, empowering, and protecting women, who are sadly among the most vulnerable in society. We will continue to prioritise the inclusion of women into the economy through partnering with government in ensuring that we confront the prevalence of GBV in our workplaces, communities and South Africa through various initiatives.”

SAB aims to launch 10 more centres across South Africa by 2025.

Carling Black Label brand manager Candice Van Den Boesch said: “The centre has two main objectives, which is to provide counselling and support in a safe professional environment for victims of GBV. Our second object is to prevent GBV from happening by providing a variety of programmes and interventions aimed at restoring, equipping and inspiring men to be good mentors, role models and fathers who stand against any form of abuse.”

Having been launched in 2017, the campaign's objectives are to drive awareness, engage in progressive dialogues with men and women, as well as to provide tools for communities to take constructive action to drive change.