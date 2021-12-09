7 arrested for illegally using state petrol cards in Prince Albert

The suspects include three fuel station workers and four EMS personnel.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been arrested in connection with fraud and corruption involving emergency services officials in Prince Albert.

The arrests were made on Wednesday.

It's alleged that the EMS official worked with their alleged accomplices to defraud the state by illegally using state petrol cards.