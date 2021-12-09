50 things to do for under R50: CT is ready to welcome you

And so the list of pocket friendly offerings will benefit both the industry - as it tries to get back on its feet and recovers some of its losses - and the man on the street.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 pandemic has placed financial strain on many as businesses were forced to close their doors resulting in job losses.

With schools about to close for the Christmas holidays, parents need those extra few rands now more than ever.

But don't despair, in light of mass cancellations of foreign tourists ahead of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the local tourism and hospitality industries have worked hard to ensure a range of activities will be available to locals and tourists that won't break the bank.

These sectors have been brought to their knees as lockdowns largely limited people's movement.

And so the list of pocket friendly offerings will benefit both the industry - as it tries to get back on its feet and recovers some of its losses - and the man on the street.

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday said it was waiting with open arms to safely welcome visitors as the tourism industry needed every ounce of support this summer peak season.

While the UK has reversed its ban on flights to Cape Town, various other countries have maintained their restrictions on South Africa.

The city said it would continue to work with its partners to reverse these restrictions and allow international airlines to bring the many travellers who were so keen to visit Cape Town.

It's official Destination Marketing Organisation - Cape Town Tourism (CTT) - said a new domestic survey done before the detection of the new Omicron variant, showed that the majority of South Africans had a strong appetite for vacationing these coming holidays.

Sixty-seven percent of the 1,728 respondents said that they intended to travel over the December festive season.

CTT has compiled a handy list of 50 things to do for under R50 while the Pocket-Friendly Challenge highlights cost-effective activities in communities across Cape Town.

The activities include hitting a few magnificent hiking trails at no charge, taking a dip in tidal pools built along the coastline and strolling through The Company's Garden, well-known for its scurry of perpetually hungry squirrels.

Here are some of the other inexpensive offerings that have made the list:

WALKING TOURS OF THE CITY : This activity is tip-based and gives the visitor an opportunity to learn more about Cape Town and its rich history, like the story behind one of the city's most distinct neighbourhoods, The Bo-Kaap....situated at the foot of Signal Hill and dotted with brightly coloured houses.

KALK BAY, THE COOLEST SUBURB IN THE WORLD : This historic seaside suburb is known for its Fish and Chips and an array of eateries lining the main road. According to Forbes, Kalk Bay was voted the coolest neighbourhood in the world in 2018.

STRAWBERRY-PICKING AT POLKADRAAI : The Polkadraai strawberry farm is located in Stellenbosch. Picking carries a price tag of at least R45 per person. It also offers arts and crafts, face painting, pony rides.

VISIT BOULDERS BEACH PENGUIN COLONY : Boulder's Beach is located near the seaside village of Simons Town and is home to the famous colony of African Penguins. This visit will cost R42 per adult and R 21 per child (SA citizens).

HIT AN OUTDOOR GYM NEAR YOU : Work on your fitness at absolutely no cost! The City of Cape Town has constructed 47 easily accessible outdoor gyms, suitable for adults of all ages and fitness levels. The one on the Sea Point promenade is a favourite, as it boasts a view of the ocean.

The City's Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos says these options help diversify the tourism landscape by promoting a wider array of products and attractions throughout the city, breaking the perception that tourism is centred around certain parts of Cape Town and is perhaps too expensive.

To learn more about the pocket-friendly packages and experiences, visit www.capetown.travel