4 rhinos killed in poaching incident at WC game reserve

JOHANNESBURG - Four rhinos have been killed at a game reserve just outside of Cape Town.

Management at the Inverdoorn private game reserve said that an anti-poaching unit found the four rhinos while on their regular patrols.

One of the four was pregnant.

A fifth rhino was wounded and is recovering.

A R100,000 reward has been offered to catch those responsible.